Carter County offering amnesty period to allow people to clear outstanding fees

Carter County is offering an amnesty period that will allow people to clear outstanding court fees and fines through the end of August.
Carter County is offering an amnesty period that will allow people to clear outstanding court fees and fines through the end of August.(Stock photo)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County is offering an amnesty period that will allow people to clear outstanding court fees and fines through the end of August.

According to the Carter County Court Clerks Office, anyone with an active bench warrant will be able to pay $200 to have the warrant recalled and reset their payment to the original amount.

The Court Clerks Office says that will allow most defendants to pay less than the bond set on their warrant, and it will help them avoid jail time.

All payments must be made in person by cash or money order, and the new pay schedules will begin on September, 1.

Amnesty for District Court fines and cost bench￼ warrants. August 8th through August 31st!

Posted by Carter County Court Clerks Office on Monday, August 7, 2023

