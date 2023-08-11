CDC approves new immunization for RSV

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Fall is right around the corner, and with cooler weather comes illnesses like RSV.

Texoma Medical Center Pediatrician, Dr. Bryan Kalil, said RSV predominantly impacts children under one year old.

“They tend to be the ones who are going to get sickest,” Dr. Kalil said.

Symptoms are often similar to the common cold but can become more severe getting into the lungs and respiratory tract.

“For years they’ve tried to develop a vaccine and have been very unsuccessful,” Dr. Kalil said.

But right before peak season, the CDC has approved a new RSV immunization for infants eight months and under.

“They now have an antibody, a long-acting monoclonal antibody that has been developed,” Dr. Kalil said, “It’s called Nirsevimab.”

The antibody will start being given this fall by injection. Dr. Kalil said it will be a one-time treatment lasting between nine and 12 months. This will carry an infant through the time they are most at risk.

“Which is the first twelve months,” Dr. Kalil said, “Older children are less likely to get seriously ill.”

This solution will give the body antibodies instead of asking the body to make them.

“It’s not the active immunization that you see with flu or polio, where you use live virus or killed virus,” Dr. Kalil said.

Dr. Kalil said this is a great step in defending infants against RSV.

“This is a huge breakthrough in terms of RSV and hopefully it’s going to change the face of RSV significantly,” Dr. Kalil said.

Dr. Kalil hopes it brings the development of a vaccine closer.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.