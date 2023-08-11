Texoma Local
Denison Firefighters battle 2-story structure fire early Friday morning

Denison firefighters putting out the last bit of a fire that fully engulfed a 2-story structure
Denison firefighters putting out the last bit of a fire that fully engulfed a 2-story structure(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - In the overnight hours on Friday morning, Denison Firefighters responded to a 2-story structure fire fully engulfed in flames.

All three fire stations in Denison responded to the location on Crawford and Tone.

Officials tell News 12 the first engine arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Neighbors tell News 12 firefighters were battling the scene for more than four and a half hours.

Firefighters were packing up and leaving the scene around 5 a.m.

Stay with News 12 for updates.

