Excessively Heat Warnings Through Sunday

...Followed by a fairly strong mid-August cold front on Monday...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for all of the News 12 viewing area.

We’re back into some of the hottest weather of the summer with 100-plus readings in the cards for all zones both Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs will range 102 east to 109 west, with Heat Index or “feels like” readings as high as 118! This is some seriously uncomfortable stuff, and dangerous for any long-term exposure.

Beware of the heat and take frequent breaks, over-hydrate, and avoid alcoholic beverages if you’re going to be outside for long periods, as these only aggravate the dehydration effect. A cold front arrives Monday with a 2-day break from the heat, maximum temperatures are expected to remain below 100 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. There’s no significant chance of rain for the next 7 days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

