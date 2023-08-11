Texoma Local
Excessively Hot Weekend

All Texoma counties under a Heat Warning for Friday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
August heat is back and it’s not going anywhere this weekend. Friday highs are already heading back around 104 degrees with the heat index closer to 113. This dangerous heat will stick around all weekend long.

With winds steadily out of the South at 10-20mph, fire danger is increasing to Critical levels in some Texoma areas. Check to see if your county is under a burn ban and practice fire safety if you’re heading outside this weekend.

We’re keeping an eye on a cool front early next week that will drop temperatures to the upper 90s for a few days. The timing is still uncertain but some time between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning it will make its way through Texoma. It will be a short lived break from the triple digit heat, as August is looking like unrelenting heat and little to no rain chances for the foreseeable future.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

