Fannin County courthouse maintaining fire watch after state inspection

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - State inspectors advised Fannin County officials that the Fannin County Courthouse creates an imminent danger after an inspection on Thursday.

According to a press release from the county, county officials were told by inspectors from the Texas Department of License and Regulation that their best solutions were to either vacate the building or maintain a fire watch while the building was occupied until the problems they found were corrected.

The county implemented a fire watch, and the press release said that use of the courthouse may be impacted.

The restoration of the courthouse was a multi-million dollar project that began in 2018, with the courthouse reopening in March of 2022.

An investigation is underway to determine the responsibility for the faulty construction work, and the press release did not list any specific deficiency that was found in Thursday’s inspection.

