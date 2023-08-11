Kingston Redskins Preview

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins believe that last season was just a starting point as they head into year two under head coach Brad Hill.

Kingston was thought to have been in rebuilding mode last season after losing a huge senior class and bringing in a new coach. But that team finished third in the district and earned a playoff spot. Kingston is still a young team, but a confident one. They believe they can not only contend for a playoff spot, but a district title as well.

Kingston will face some tough district opponents again and try to make up for close losses against Davis, Holdenville and Lindsay. They know they are not far away and bring a new load of confidence into this football season.

