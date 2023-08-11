Love County inmate in coma after he was found unresponsive in cell

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate in Love County is in a medically induced coma after he was found hanging in his cell.

In a post on the Love County Sheriff Office’s Facebook, Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said that jail staff found the inmate unresponsive while doing site checks.

Staff performed life saving measures, and the inmate was stabilized before being flown to OU Medical Center in Norman.

“This type of thing happens in jails all across the country,” Sheriff Cumberledge wrote in the post. “I am thankful that we have had the ability to train our staff properly on how to respond to these situations and what to do once they are there.”

The Sheriff’s Office says that doctors are hopeful that the inmate has no permanent brain damage, and that the inmate will be able to recover.

Sheriff Cumberledge asked OSBI to look into the incident.

On Tuesday August 8th just after 3:30pm a code black was called at the Love County Justice Center. When that code is... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, August 10, 2023

