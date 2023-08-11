Texoma Local
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service to offer free CPR training courses

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - When responding to a medical emergency, every minute is crucial.

”Within the first 4-6 minutes of some ones heart stopping, that’s when brain damage is going to start due to lack of oxygenation,” Amber Rohrig with the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service said.

That’s why Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service is hosting free CPR training classes available to everyone in the community.

“If you start CPR on somebody within the first few minutes that they go down, it increases their odds by 30%, and if you have a AED with you whenever that person goes down, their odds of survival goes up by almost 80%,” Rohrig stated, “Its a complete game changer for anybody who might go into cardiac arrest.”

Rohrig says those who participate in the training will learn basic life saving skills that will prepare them in the event of a medical emergency, “We focus on not to be intimidated by the task of doing CPR itself, checking responsiveness on your patient and also not performing CPR if its unnecessary, and mainly just looking for the signs that someone’s life is in danger.”

The program has already certified more than 160 people in the community, under the leadership of their 13 paramedics and EMTs.

“We actually had a 9 year old certified this week, they were able to do the skills testing and the written test which was really really cool,” Rohrig said. “The only thing you have to do to be CPR certified is perform the skills testing and pass the written exam”

The next CPR training will be held at the Grace Center in Ardmore on Monday and you can register online through their website at soas.net.

