Supporter of Katie Palmer found not guilty

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Texas (KXII) -It’s been over three years since the tragic death of Katie Palmer who died after being hit by a car, but no one has ever been charged. Facebook followers have been seeking justice.

Yesterday one of those followers had her day in court.

The Facebook group, justice for Katie Palmer has over 19,000 followers. Follower, Neely Allen was charged in 2021 with interference with public duties after leaving a comment on the page.

She posted links to the address of both Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith and Texas DPS Corporal Tarif Alkhatib.

“I wasn’t aware of the initial comment,” said John Palmer.

Corporal Alkhatib was the lead trooper the morning, Cory Foster struck both Katie and John Palmer with his truck in their Denison neighborhood.

Palmer said he later received a cease-and-desist letter from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“And complied within 2 hours,” Palmer said. But removing the post wasn’t enough.

“Later on in 2022, DPS and the district attorney’s office filed a criminal lawsuit against Ms. Allen,” Palmer said.

News 12 spoke with Allen’s Attorney Sheldon Daniels who said Alkhatib wanted to press charges, “the elected district attorney here at Grayson County, Brett Smith was actually a potential witness in the case, and for that reason, his entire office was conflicted out and prevented from being able to prosecute the case.”

So, the case was handled by the Fannin County District Attorney’s Office.

After three days of trial, Allen was acquitted Thursday.

Palmer is outraged that Allen had to endure the full legal process when the person who fatally struck his wife, has never been indicted, “that is absolutely disgusting and I think what we’ve witnessed this past week is just a reprehensible display of abuse of power.”

News 12 received a statement from Brett Smith, he says his office had no involvement in the prosecution of Allen’s case.

John Palmer and Katie’s mother Rhonda Nail said they won’t give up fighting for justice.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

