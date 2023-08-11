Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas observes tax-free weekend for back to school

Shoppers in Texas can save with a tax-free weekend for select items as students begin heading...
Shoppers in Texas can save with a tax-free weekend for select items as students begin heading back to school.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KXII) - Shoppers in Texas can save with a tax-free weekend for select items as students begin heading back to school.

Many back to school items will be exempt from sales tax, including clothing, shoes, school supplies, and backpacks.

The sales tax exemption only applies to items that cost less than $100.

The Texas Comptroller’s website has a list of what items are eligible to be a part of the tax-free weekend.

The tax-free holiday runs from Friday through to Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GONZALES, DEVONTE DEMOND (2022 mug shot)
UPDATE: Ardmore burglary suspect still at large
US 75-82 will have multiple closures next weekend beginning August 19th.
Closures coming next weekend to US 75-82 intersection
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says
Earlier this week, 11 people were arrested in connection with a June cockfighting bust in...
Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission leader arrested in cockfighting bust
Denison firefighters putting out the last bit of a fire that fully engulfed a 2-story structure
Denison Firefighters battle 2-story structure fire early Friday morning

Latest News

The solution will help infants through the time period they are most at risk.
CDC approves new immunization for RSV
State inspectors advised Fannin County officials that the Fannin County Courthouse creates an...
Fannin County courthouse maintaining fire watch after state inspection
Carter County is offering an amnesty period that will allow people to clear outstanding court...
Carter County offering amnesty period to allow people to clear outstanding fees
Denison’s Texoma Health Foundation Park is celebrating their 5th annual Birthday Bash Friday...
THF to host 5th annual Birthday Bash