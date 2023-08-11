Texas observes tax-free weekend for back to school

TEXAS (KXII) - Shoppers in Texas can save with a tax-free weekend for select items as students begin heading back to school.

Many back to school items will be exempt from sales tax, including clothing, shoes, school supplies, and backpacks.

The sales tax exemption only applies to items that cost less than $100.

The Texas Comptroller’s website has a list of what items are eligible to be a part of the tax-free weekend.

The tax-free holiday runs from Friday through to Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.