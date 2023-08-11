Texoma Local
THF to host 5th annual Birthday Bash

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s Texoma Health Foundation Park is celebrating their 5th annual Birthday Bash Friday night from 5:30 to 8:30.

The Denison Parks and Recreation has been gearing up for the event online, posting some of the highlights of the free to the public event.

There will be many activities available to the public, including waterslides, laser tag, a rock climbing wall, and more.

People can also visit the City of Denison’s tent to win free prizes, including battery operated fans and snow cones.

Concessions and vendors will also be on site, and visitors can purchase food and drink.

Posted by Denison Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

