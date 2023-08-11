THF to host 5th annual Birthday Bash

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s Texoma Health Foundation Park is celebrating their 5th annual Birthday Bash Friday night from 5:30 to 8:30.

The Denison Parks and Recreation has been gearing up for the event online, posting some of the highlights of the free to the public event.

There will be many activities available to the public, including waterslides, laser tag, a rock climbing wall, and more.

People can also visit the City of Denison’s tent to win free prizes, including battery operated fans and snow cones.

Concessions and vendors will also be on site, and visitors can purchase food and drink.

We hope you have made plans to join us at the 5th THF Park Birthday Bash event this Friday, August 11th from... Posted by Denison Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.