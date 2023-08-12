Anna Coyotes Preview

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - For Anna Football, the 2022 season was a magical historic run. The Coyotes posted an overall record of 13-1 on the year, with their sole loss coming in the fourth round of the playoffs to the eventual 4A State Champions. But now, we’re onto 2023 and head coach Seth Parr says that’s just a memory.

Of course, this season, great things will happen on the field through Anna’s athletes, where surely, there’s no shortage of them. As the Coyotes bring back dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball, who have now had a taste of a deep post-season run and look for even more this fall.

For the Coyotes, week 0 can’t come quick enough. As they eagerly await a battle with Decatur to kick off the year.

