Leonard Tigers Preview

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - The Leonard Tigers are coming into this football season with a purpose and a chip on their shoulder.

Leonard had a good season last year, went 6-4. But that was not good enough to get them into the playoffs. Leonard is lumped into a talented league that features Gunter and Bells. The Tigers lost out on a tie-breaker and that didn’t sit right with this team. Not one bit.

Leonard has a point to prove this year and they have most of their key players coming back especially on offense with all three lead receivers. Justin Dozier has a plan in place, and this team is ready to execute it. Knowing that hard work and leadership are essential to take that next step.

