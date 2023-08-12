Madill Wildcats Preview

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Madill Wildcats head into the 2023 season with some vacancies to fill.

Madill lost some key players from last year’s team including their quarterback and star receiver. That team went 4-6. But Chad Speer and company do feel good about the players coming up. Including a large offensive and defensive line, and some talented players that are looking to make a name for themselves on Friday nights.

Despite the losing record last season, Madill was closer to a playoff spot than you might think. They lost three games by a combined six points. That the difference between 4-6 and 7-3. The Wildcats have felt that this entire off-season and they want to make a mends and win those close games this time around.

