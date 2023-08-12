Texoma Local
Perseid Meteor Shower Tonight

It’s also incredibly hot this weekend.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First off, Excessive Heat Warnings are in place through Sunday night for just about every Texoma county. Temperatures in the triple digits with Heat Index values more than 110 degrees in some parts. It’s too hot outside!

Which is why the Perseid Meteor Shower will be the best show in town all over Texoma tonight. Clearer skies and a darker moon, look to the North between midnight and sunrise Sunday to see meteors in the sky. This event will also occur Sunday night, but Texoma will see increasing cloud cover due to a cool front moving through our area. So Saturday is your best bet to step outside and see this magnificent and rare event.

That cool front will finally reduce temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will top out in the 90s, which will be a noticeable relief after this scorcher of a weekend. Then it’s back to triple digit heat for the rest of the week.

But don’t miss the meteor shower this evening! One of the benefits of living in a rural area is reduced light pollution, which will give the majority of Texoma residents an ideal viewing tonight.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

