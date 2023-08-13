Bryan County crash sends man to hospital

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly due to speeding in Bryan County Saturday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Michael Clark was driving his truck east on State Highway 78, when he drove off of the road, overcorrected and hit a tree.

The report states he was pinned in the car for 20 minutes, and the Yuba Fire Department extricated him.

