Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bryan County crash sends man to hospital

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash reportedly due to speeding in Bryan County Saturday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Michael Clark was driving his truck east on State Highway 78, when he drove off of the road, overcorrected and hit a tree.

The report states he was pinned in the car for 20 minutes, and the Yuba Fire Department extricated him.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this week, 11 people were arrested in connection with a June cockfighting bust in...
Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission leader arrested in cockfighting bust
Texoma’s own country music superstar, Blake Shelton, is putting on a show Friday night at the...
Blake Shelton to play at free show in Tishomingo tonight
Denison firefighters putting out the last bit of a fire that fully engulfed a 2-story structure
Denison Firefighters battle 2-story structure fire early Friday morning
News 12 received a statement from Brett Smith, he says his office had no involvement in the...
Supporter of Katie Palmer found not guilty
US 75-82 will have multiple closures next weekend beginning August 19th.
Closures coming next weekend to US 75-82 intersection

Latest News

Four people were taken to the hospital after a semi-truck crash in Paul’s Valley Saturday...
Four people sent to hospital after semi-truck crash
On Friday officials with the U.S. District Court announced the sentencing of 39-year-old Adam...
East Texas man pleads guilty to uploading child pornography
Texoma Pro Wrestling's Bulldog Bash in Healdton
Texoma Pro Wrestling’s Bulldog Bash in Healdton
A Dallas man has died after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on I-35.
Dallas man dies after fatal Cooke Co. crash