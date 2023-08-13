Dallas man dies after fatal Cooke Co. crash

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -A Dallas man has died after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on I-35.

The crash happened in the northbound lane just north of Gainesville near the Red River.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, David Juarez was speeding when his motorcycle hit the roadway barrier and he was thrown onto the center median.

Troopers said traffic was backed up for miles before the scene was cleared.

