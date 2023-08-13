East Texas man pleads guilty to uploading child pornography
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An East Texas man will be spending the next 20 years in Federal Prison after he pleaded guilty to uploading child pornography to a social media site.
On Friday, the US Attorney’s office announced 42-year-old Hugo Menchaca pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography and misusing a social security number.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office found hundreds of child sexual abuse files on Menchaca’s devices, according to a press release.
He told investigators he was trading content to gain access to images involving minors.
A press release states Menchaca didn’t immigrate to the US legally, and will also pay fines for misusing a social security number.
