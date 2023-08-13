Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

East Texas man pleads guilty to uploading child pornography

On Friday officials with the U.S. District Court announced the sentencing of 39-year-old Adam...
On Friday officials with the U.S. District Court announced the sentencing of 39-year-old Adam Branton. He was sentenced to 262 months, over 21 years, on the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 120 months, 10 years, on felon in possession of firearm charges.(ap newsroom)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An East Texas man will be spending the next 20 years in Federal Prison after he pleaded guilty to uploading child pornography to a social media site.

On Friday, the US Attorney’s office announced 42-year-old Hugo Menchaca pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography and misusing a social security number.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office found hundreds of child sexual abuse files on Menchaca’s devices, according to a press release.

He told investigators he was trading content to gain access to images involving minors.

A press release states Menchaca didn’t immigrate to the US legally, and will also pay fines for misusing a social security number.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier this week, 11 people were arrested in connection with a June cockfighting bust in...
Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission leader arrested in cockfighting bust
Texoma’s own country music superstar, Blake Shelton, is putting on a show Friday night at the...
Blake Shelton to play at free show in Tishomingo tonight
Denison firefighters putting out the last bit of a fire that fully engulfed a 2-story structure
Denison Firefighters battle 2-story structure fire early Friday morning
News 12 received a statement from Brett Smith, he says his office had no involvement in the...
Supporter of Katie Palmer found not guilty
US 75-82 will have multiple closures next weekend beginning August 19th.
Closures coming next weekend to US 75-82 intersection

Latest News

Texoma Pro Wrestling's Bulldog Bash in Healdton
Texoma Pro Wrestling’s Bulldog Bash in Healdton
Bryan County crash sends man to hospital
A Dallas man has died after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on I-35.
Dallas man dies after fatal Cooke Co. crash
Cow graphic
McCurtain County highways closed after livestock semi tips over