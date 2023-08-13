Texoma Local
Four people sent to hospital after semi-truck crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Four people were taken to the hospital after a semi-truck crash in Paul’s Valley Saturday morning.

An SUV carrying three adults and one kid from Ardmore was driving north on I-35.

When the car hydroplaned and the driver overcorrected and hit a semi-truck that was traveling in the same direction on the interstate.

The driver was transported to OU Medical Center and three other passengers were also treated and released from the hospital.

the semi-truck driver was not injured.

