McCurtain County highways closed after livestock semi tips over

GARVIN, Okla. (KXII) - A semi-rollover in McCurtain County closed down multiple lanes of two different highways on Saturday.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states north and southbound lanes of State Highway 37 and state highway 98 have been closed after a semi trailer carrying cattle rolled over.

The report stated responders had to cut the trailer to get the livestock out, and they are on the roadway.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.