Rangers activate All-Star catcher Jonah Heim from injured list

Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim has been activated from the injured list and was in the lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star catcher Jonah Heim was activated from the injured list and was in the lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

Heim had missed 14 games with a left wrist tendon strain that he suffered while swinging a bat on June 26. The 28-year-old, who started 80 of the Rangers’ first 103 games, had been doing catching work and taking live at-bats the previous two days.

To make room, catcher Sam Huff was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

