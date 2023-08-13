Texoma Pro Wrestling’s Bulldog Bash in Healdton

HEALDTON, Okla.(KXII) - On Saturday, locals headed over to the Healdton National Guard Armory for Texoma Pro Wrestling’s annual Bulldog Bash.

The bash featured many of Texoma’s best professional wrestlers including Fuego Del Sol and the Rockstar Rook Tyler, all showcasing their strength, talents, and skills inside the ring.

”Pro wrestling is the ultimate variety show,” pro wrestler Fuego Del Sol said, “We’re not only pro wrestlers but we’re comedians, we’re stuntmen, we’re storytellers, we’re illusionists, we’re magicians, we do it all.”

From strikes, holds and throws, Texoma Pro Wrestling is geared to give Healdton fans a treat of high-flying action.

“We’re excited to bring the best pro wrestling action that only Texoma Pro can bring,” Fuego Del Sol said. “You’re gonna see a variety of stars, a variety of talents, high flying action, power houses...”

Al-Farat, pro wrestler and trainer says Texoma Pro Wrestling is committed to the future generations of the sport by opening Texoma Pro Wrestling Academy in Ardmore that teaches the fundamentals of Wrestling.

”You get hands on training, everything from learning how to talk in front of the microphone, to developing your style inside the ring, certain gimmicks, character development, things of that nature,” Al-Farat stated.

Pro wrestler Rockstar Rook Tyler says this is a great way to spend time with your family while supporting some of the best professional athletes in Texoma, “Texoma pro is definitely is a place for the family, the kids, its something to do outside of the normal, come experience something that’s been around for a long time, and definitely something to check out.”

The next match will be held at Sherman Elk Lodge on August 18th.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.