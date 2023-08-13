Thackerville Wildcats Preview

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - In Thackerville, the Wildcats are looking to go out and dominate the 8-man football scene in Oklahoma again. After a 6-1 district record and a second-round playoff appearance a season ago, T-town has reloaded. While looking for even more this year, with former assistant Mark Barrett taking the reins in 2023.

Now as the Cats move into the new year, they’ll look to pick up right where they left off before the playoff loss. With Thackerville winning 7 out of their last 9 last fall.

Going into week one, the Cats will rely on a bevy of veteran leadership to guide them. With a group of Seniors who have been representing Thackerville for as long as they can remember.

