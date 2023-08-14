125th Battle of the Ax tickets go on sale

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tickets for the 125th annual Battle of the Ax went on sale Monday morning.

This year’s clash between the Denison Yellow Jackets and the Sherman Bearcats will take place in Sherman at Bearcat Stadium on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

Denison has hoisted the Ax for ten consecutive years in one of the longest-running high school football rivalry games in the state of Texas.

You can buy tickets to this year’s Battle of the Ax here: https://www.shsbearcats.net/httickets

