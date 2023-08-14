Celina Bobcats Preview

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - In Celina, the Bobcat Football program has solidified itself as one of the best in the state, amassing 8 titles in school history. But unfortunately, it’s been 16 years since Celina last hoisted a championship trophy, and despite back-to-back 11-plus win seasons. Head coach Bill Elliott knows that the standard is the standard for a reason.

Part of the fuel to the fire this fall is the way the Bobcats’ season ended a year ago, as one of their biggest rivals closed the door on a possible state title run. Leaving players with a bad taste in their mouth as they look to run it back in 2023.

Of course, everything comes down to the Bobcats performance on the field. Starting with their big men on the offensive line and continuing with a strong work ethic on a quest for a state championship.

