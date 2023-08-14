Collin County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted List

TEXAS (KXII) - A Collin County man, who has been wanted out of McKinney since July 5, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the McKinney Police Department issued warrants for Joshua Darnell Lockett, 24, for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance have been issued out of Collin County for Lockett’s arrest.

Lockett is affiliated with the Bloods gang, DPS said.

According to DPS, in October 2019, Lockett was convicted of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm at an individual(s) and subsequently sentenced to two years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. Additionally, in October 2019, Lockett was convicted of evading arrest/detention and assault causing bodily injury and subsequently sentenced to sixty-days confinement for each offense. He was discharged from TDCJ in 2021. Lockett was last arrested in April 2023, by the Plano Police Department for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and subsequently bonded out.

Lockett is 5 ft. 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. DPS said he has numerous tattoos, including an AK-47 rifle on his abdomen, a cross on his upper right arm, the word “HEARTLESS” across his chest, along with other tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, left shoulder, both arms and both hands.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Lockett’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

DPS said Lockett is considered armed and dangerous.

