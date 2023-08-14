Texoma Local
Collinsville Police make DWI arrest after pursuit

Francisco Jacal was booked into the Grayson County Jail after he attempted to evade police in Collinsville.
Francisco Jacal was booked into the Grayson County Jail after he attempted to evade police in Collinsville.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A suspected intoxicated driver was booked into the Grayson County Jail after he attempted to evade Collinsville Police.

On Facebook, the Collinsville Police Department shared that on Sunday, officers pursued a suspected intoxicated driver on southbound Highway 377 around midnight on Sunday.

The pursuit continued for several miles before officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

Records from the Grayson County Jail identified the man as Francisco Jacal who is being charged with felony evading arrest with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

On 08-13-2023 at approximately 12 AM, Officers Willis and Hernandez pursued a suspected intoxicated driver southbound on...

Posted by Collinsville Police Department on Sunday, August 13, 2023

