Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Crews battle house fire in Cartwright

a Texoma home is damaged after a fire broke out in Cartwright.
a Texoma home is damaged after a fire broke out in Cartwright.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - a Texoma home is damaged after a fire broke out in Cartwright.

According to the Cartwright Fire Department, firefighters received a call about a fire around 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

Firefighters told News12 that the fire started in a vacant trailer that was being fixed up, then it quickly spread to a work trailer and an outbuilding.

The Colbert and Cartwright Fire Departments responded to the fire and some firefighters reportedly had heat exhaustion.

Neighbors also told News 12 they heard a crack or pop sound and the fire melted the side of their home.

The state fire marshal is coming out tomorrow to figure out the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 12 received a statement from Brett Smith, he says his office had no involvement in the...
Supporter of Katie Palmer found not guilty
A Dallas man has died after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on I-35.
Dallas man dies after fatal Cooke Co. crash
Bryan County crash sends man to hospital
Texoma’s own country music superstar, Blake Shelton, is putting on a show Friday night at the...
Blake Shelton to play at free show in Tishomingo tonight
Cow graphic
McCurtain County highways closed after livestock semi tips over

Latest News

The extreme heat has the same impact on your brain as high stress, according to experts.
High temperatures could impact mental health
The extreme heat has the same effect on your brain as high stress, according to experts.
heat on mental health
Two men were hospitalized after a crash in Pushmataha County.
Two men hospitalized after Pushmataha Co. crash
Four people were taken to the hospital after a semi-truck crash in Paul’s Valley Saturday...
Four people sent to hospital after semi-truck crash