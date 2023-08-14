Crews battle house fire in Cartwright

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - a Texoma home is damaged after a fire broke out in Cartwright.

According to the Cartwright Fire Department, firefighters received a call about a fire around 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

Firefighters told News12 that the fire started in a vacant trailer that was being fixed up, then it quickly spread to a work trailer and an outbuilding.

The Colbert and Cartwright Fire Departments responded to the fire and some firefighters reportedly had heat exhaustion.

Neighbors also told News 12 they heard a crack or pop sound and the fire melted the side of their home.

The state fire marshal is coming out tomorrow to figure out the cause of the fire.

