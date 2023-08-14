Texoma Local
Deputies investigate Dollar General burglary in Bells

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who has something wrapped around their head, going through drawers in an office.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who has something wrapped around their head, going through drawers in an office.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the new Dollar General store in Bells.

According to a social media post, it happened early Thursday morning.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who has something wrapped around their head, going through drawers in an office.

If you recognize this person, or know anything about the burglary, call the sheriff’s office.

We are seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at the Dollar General at 4152 FM 1897 in Bells on 8/10/23....

Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 14, 2023

