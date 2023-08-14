Deputies investigate Dollar General burglary in Bells
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the new Dollar General store in Bells.
According to a social media post, it happened early Thursday morning.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who has something wrapped around their head, going through drawers in an office.
If you recognize this person, or know anything about the burglary, call the sheriff’s office.
