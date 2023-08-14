Exotic creature may be on the loose in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -An exotic creature might be on the loose in Durant.

If it was what Durant Animal Control thinks, small animals could be in danger.

“We’re attributing several cat deaths to these animals,” said Public Safety Director, Brian Heverly.

Janet Golden of Durant said when she first saw the creature, she thought it was a raccoon, “when I saw the face, I thought a possum head was on a raccoon body, like that big long white face with little beady black eyes.” Golden said there was a whole family.

Animal Control has received at least five sightings of the creature around the city of Durant.

“By witness description, it appears to be a which is a coatimundi, non-native and invasive species to the United States,” Heverly said.

While there’s no video or actual pictures of the creature, Durant Animal Control is going off a sketch drawn by Golden.

“We believe somebody brought it here as part of the exotic animal trade, then either released it, got tired of it, lost it, it broke out,” Heverly said.

By Oklahoma laws, it is legal to own a coatimundi but they’re native to the south and can be found in places like South America and Mexico.

“We actually have traps and cameras out looking for the animal,” Heverly added.

Once they’re trapped, wildlife rescue will safely relocate the animal. You are asked to not feed them and if you see them, do not approach them and call animal control.

