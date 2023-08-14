The first day of school in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - " I’m ready to be back!” second grader, Evie Manley said.

Fairview Elementary students, returning to school after summer break.

Along with new back packs and school clothes, Fairview and Crutchfield Elementary schools will get a make-over but, Sherman ISD Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett said it won’t be this school year.

“We’re already starting in the design process. In August of 2025, both of those campuses, Fairview and also Crutchfield, will open up with a brand-new campus,” Bennett shared.

“I plan to get as involved in the school as possible, obviously with cheer and everything,” Senior Catrena Ransom said.

This is Ransom’s last first day of school at Sherman High.

“And then I joined some extra clubs. Just devote as much time towards the school as I possibly can to have the best year for my last year,” Ransom continued.

Sherman senior Hunter Thompson says he’s ready to bring it in band.

“I’m going to try to do the best I can for the band. I think that we’re going to do really good this year. joined student council, doing a whole bunch of stuff with that. I think it’s going to be a good year,” Thompson said.

Second grader, Evie Manley thinks it’s going to be a great year too, and says she’s ready for her favorite subjects, science and reading.

“I’m so excited. I’m so excited!” Manley screamed.

