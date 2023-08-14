Mid-August Heat Break Thru Wednesday

Upper level high pressure has retreated to the west allowing a northwesterly steering flow to urge an unseasonably strong cold front trough Texoma. A dry and mild air mass will rule in the wake of the front through Wednesday. Look for mostly clear and pleasant lows tonight, lows mostly in the 60s to a few near-70s. Sunny skies with highs mostly in the 80s, a northerly breeze from 10-20 mph. Delightfully cool lows will range from 56 to 64 degrees on Wednesday morning!

The upper high begins to build eastward Thursday, and temperatures are expected to soar into the low 100s from Thursday through early next week. There is no significant chance of rain through the weekend. Some of the extra-long range output (beyond a week) suggest the wind flow will shift to the southeast, easing highs into the mid 90s by late next week. We’ll be only cautiously optimistic on that!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

