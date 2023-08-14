One man dead in possible drunk driving crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Fort Towson man is dead after a possible drunk driving crash in Choctaw County on Sunday night.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Jessy Davis, 45, was driving eastbound on E 2040 Rd. when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but troopers said they smelled alcohol on Davis.

