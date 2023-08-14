Pat Fallon to hold town hall at Grayson College

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents Texas’s 4th congressional district, will be holding a Grayson County town hall in Denison on Wednesday.

The representative’s website shared that the town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the CWL Auditorium at Grayson College.

The Grayson County town hall will be the final stop in Rep. Fallon’s Town Hall Tour.

