Pat Fallon to hold town hall at Grayson College

Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents Texas’s 4th congressional district, will be holding a Grayson County town hall in Denison on Wednesday.(fallon.house.gov)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents Texas’s 4th congressional district, will be holding a Grayson County town hall in Denison on Wednesday.

The representative’s website shared that the town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the CWL Auditorium at Grayson College.

The Grayson County town hall will be the final stop in Rep. Fallon’s Town Hall Tour.

