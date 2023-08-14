Two men hospitalized after Pushmataha Co. crash

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Two men were hospitalized after a crash in Pushmataha County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on 1640 Road, north of Clayton.

Troopers said 21-year-old Donny Baugh was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado west on the road that ends at State Highway 2 in a T-shaped intersection.

Baugh then continued to drive straight and hit a tree, rolling onto its top.

His 19-year-old passenger Kyle Henry was pinned by his arm for about 40 minutes before he was freed by first responders.

Baugh was flown to Mercy Hospital and admitted with head, external trunk, and arm injuries.

Henry was flown to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, and admitted with external trunk, arm, and head injuries.

Troopers said that they think the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence.

