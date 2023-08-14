Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two men hospitalized after Pushmataha Co. crash

Two men were hospitalized after a crash in Pushmataha County.
Two men were hospitalized after a crash in Pushmataha County.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Two men were hospitalized after a crash in Pushmataha County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on 1640 Road, north of Clayton.

Troopers said 21-year-old Donny Baugh was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado west on the road that ends at State Highway 2 in a T-shaped intersection.

Baugh then continued to drive straight and hit a tree, rolling onto its top.

His 19-year-old passenger Kyle Henry was pinned by his arm for about 40 minutes before he was freed by first responders.

Baugh was flown to Mercy Hospital and admitted with head, external trunk, and arm injuries.

Henry was flown to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, and admitted with external trunk, arm, and head injuries.

Troopers said that they think the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 12 received a statement from Brett Smith, he says his office had no involvement in the...
Supporter of Katie Palmer found not guilty
A Dallas man has died after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on I-35.
Dallas man dies after fatal Cooke Co. crash
Bryan County crash sends man to hospital
Texoma’s own country music superstar, Blake Shelton, is putting on a show Friday night at the...
Blake Shelton to play at free show in Tishomingo tonight
Cow graphic
McCurtain County highways closed after livestock semi tips over

Latest News

Four people were taken to the hospital after a semi-truck crash in Paul’s Valley Saturday...
Four people sent to hospital after semi-truck crash
On Friday officials with the U.S. District Court announced the sentencing of 39-year-old Adam...
East Texas man pleads guilty to uploading child pornography
Texoma Pro Wrestling's Bulldog Bash in Healdton
Texoma Pro Wrestling’s Bulldog Bash in Healdton
Bryan County crash sends man to hospital