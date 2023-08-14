Van Alstyne traffic stop turns into fentanyl bust

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A routine traffic stop in Van Alstyne resulted in officers finding nearly $40,000 worth of fentanyl-laced narcotics.

A press release from the Van Alstyne Police Department said that an officer pulled over Deunta Stewart of Tulsa for having defective equipment.

When the officer interacted with Stewart, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Stewart told the officer that a friend had smoked marijuana in the vehicle, so officers proceeded to conduct a probable cause search of the car.

During the search, officers found a large plastic bag that had over a pound of multi-colored pills, which the officers believed to be ecstasy.

Officers performed a field test that confirmed the pills were MDMA and ecstasy, but the drugs also tested positive for fentanyl.

Stewart was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

