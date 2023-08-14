Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Van Alstyne traffic stop turns into fentanyl bust

A routine traffic stop in Van Alstyne resulted in officers finding Deunta Stewart in possession...
A routine traffic stop in Van Alstyne resulted in officers finding Deunta Stewart in possession of nearly $40,000 worth of fentanyl-laced narcotics.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A routine traffic stop in Van Alstyne resulted in officers finding nearly $40,000 worth of fentanyl-laced narcotics.

A press release from the Van Alstyne Police Department said that an officer pulled over Deunta Stewart of Tulsa for having defective equipment.

When the officer interacted with Stewart, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Stewart told the officer that a friend had smoked marijuana in the vehicle, so officers proceeded to conduct a probable cause search of the car.

During the search, officers found a large plastic bag that had over a pound of multi-colored pills, which the officers believed to be ecstasy.

Officers performed a field test that confirmed the pills were MDMA and ecstasy, but the drugs also tested positive for fentanyl.

Stewart was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dallas man has died after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on I-35.
Dallas man dies after fatal Cooke Co. crash
Bryan County crash sends man to hospital
Cow graphic
McCurtain County highways closed after livestock semi tips over
News 12 received a statement from Brett Smith, he says his office had no involvement in the...
Supporter of Katie Palmer found not guilty
On Friday officials with the U.S. District Court announced the sentencing of 39-year-old Adam...
East Texas man pleads guilty to uploading child pornography

Latest News

Francisco Jacal was booked into the Grayson County Jail after he attempted to evade police in...
Collinsville Police make DWI arrest after pursuit
Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who has something wrapped around their head, going...
Deputies investigate Dollar General burglary in Bells
Joshua Lockett, 24, who has been wanted out of McKinney since July 5, has been added to the...
Collin County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted List
One man dead in possible drunk driving crash