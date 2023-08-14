Weekend stabbing at Bonham bar leaves one injured

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - An altercation outside of the Juba Pizza Bar in Bonham left one person stabbed in the neck on Saturday night.

The Bonham Police Chief, Andrew Hawkes, said when officers arrived just before midnight. They quickly began treating the victim until EMS arrived.

Hawkes said the suspect had left but a 9-1-1 caller reported that they had driven him to a nearby RV park.

The caller provided a description of the suspect that matched descriptions given by witnesses on the scene.

“We went out there and we did locate him,” Hawkes said, “He advised that he had been involved in the altercation.”

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Dakota Bishop. He was arrested, transported to the Fannin County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The name of the victim has not been released but Hawkes said he is in stable condition.

This story is ongoing.

