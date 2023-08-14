Texoma Local
Wynnewood Savages Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - After a stellar performance on the field, posting a 9-3 record with a second-round playoff berth a year ago, Wynnewood Football has now reloaded. As the Savages saw six starting seniors depart this off-season, leaving Joe Jones to call upon young talent on both sides of the ball. With Wynnewood gearing up for 2023.

As they try to top their performance from a season ago, Wynnewood will look to set the tone with their backfield. Which includes an absolute dog in Junior Caden Knighten, who accounted for over 3000 total yards and 44 touchdowns on the year. While still crediting his teammates for all of their success.

