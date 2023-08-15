Another Round of Cooler Temperatures

Monday’s cooler weather continues for Tuesday with highs topping out right around 90 degrees with a lot of Oklahoma counties staying in the 80s. It sure doesn’t feel like August today!

Wednesday morning could set some record lows for this time of year as the northerly winds continue into the overnight. After sunrise on Wednesday, the winds will start rotating out of the East before settling out of the South on Thursday. Then the August heat will be back and here to stay.

Triple digit heat will be back before you know it, so be sure to enjoy this evening’s cooler temperatures by stepping outside.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

