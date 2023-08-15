Blake Shelton hosts free performance at his Tishomingo bar

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Whether from just down the road or the next state over, people from all over Texoma came out on Friday night to see Ada’s own Blake Shelton perform live at his Ole Red Doghouse in Tishomingo.

Shelton performed for about half an hour before handing over the stage to Gwen Stefani’s son, Kingston Rossdale, for his first-ever live performance.

The crowd was absolutely buzzing until the very last strum of the guitar.

