City of Ardmore issues burn ban
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A burn ban is in effect for Ardmore residents until further notice.
In a Facebook post, the Ardmore Fire Department said that the ban means that no outdoor fires are allowed in city limits.
The Department said that propane BBQ grills are allowed to be used for cooking, and commercially made charcoal grills are okay as long as they are used on a non-flammable surface such as concrete.
Violators will be fined $500.
