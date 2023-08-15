Texoma Local
City of Ardmore issues burn ban

A burn ban is in effect for Ardmore residents until further notice.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A burn ban is in effect for Ardmore residents until further notice.

In a Facebook post, the Ardmore Fire Department said that the ban means that no outdoor fires are allowed in city limits.

The Department said that propane BBQ grills are allowed to be used for cooking, and commercially made charcoal grills are okay as long as they are used on a non-flammable surface such as concrete.

Violators will be fined $500.

Posted by City of Ardmore - Fire Department on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

