Fannin Co. Courthouse faces code violations

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - “We spent a lot more than we ever intended to on the project. and now to think that we have to do even more or just have a shoddy courthouse, either way, it’s not good for us,” Fannin County resident, Mike Nejtek said.

The newly renovated Fannin County courthouse first opened its doors to visitors last summer, but now, state inspectors are saying the 29-million-dollar building creates imminent danger.

“There’s a problem with the firebox and the generator. When I say firebox, I’m talking about the pump and the generator that supplies power to it,” Judge Newt Cunningham explained.

The firebox and generator are not up to code which would endanger first responders if there was a fire at the courthouse.

Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham said repairs to the courthouse could cost half a million dollars, and it’s a price tag he doesn’t want residents paying.

The county was in charge of contracting the courthouse.

Fannin County resident, Mike Nejtek said that was the biggest mistake.

“Things were signed off that shouldn’t have been, and now we’re upside down,” Nejtek said.

Cunningham adds that the county has learned from its mistakes.

Going forward, the new justice center project will have a contractor at risk.

“We’ve got Crossland, who is the contractor at the risk, and they’re going to be inspecting everything and make sure that the subcontractors are complying with the code,” Cunningham shared.

Judge Cunningham hopes construction for the justice center will begin this fall.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.