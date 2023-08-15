First human cases of West Nile Virus in Oklahoma reported

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma reported their first human cases of West Nile Virus this year, with infected mosquitos being found across the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that infected pools of mosquitos had been found in central, south central, and southeast portions of the state.

The virus is spread by the Culex mosquito, which feeds on infected birds before spreading the virus to humans through their bites.

OSDH officials recommend the public to take precautions to avoid being bit, including using repellant and getting rid of standing water on their property.

The health department said that most people who contract West Nile Virus never experience any symptoms, with most symptoms often being mild, including a sudden fever and headache.

OSDH warned that people over 50, diabetics, and people with uncontrolled hypertension have a greater risk of developing a severe neurological disease from West Nile Virus.

The Centers for Disease Control says that severe symptoms can include, disorientation, neck stiffness, paralysis, and coma.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile Virus.

