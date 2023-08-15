Grayson County Commissioners approve 2024 budget

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It was a unanimous “yes” as Grayson County approved its 2024 budget in Tuesday’s Commissioners Court Meeting.

County Judge, Bruce Dawsey, said planning the budget took months and was done carefully.

It’s a large task, and it’s a large responsibility that I take very seriously,” Dawsey said.

Dawsey said departments were asked to look at spending differently to plan the budget.

“We had them go back over the last three years and average that out and try to make their budget fit within that,” Dawsey said.

Dawsey said most departments were able to do this but there were some exceptions.

“We had an increase in just our property liability increases and gas prices have gone up,” Dawsey said, “We had some new costs that were associated with our juvenile division.”

Another significant cost increase was EMS services.

“Those costs went up $1.2 million over and above the $1.5 million we were already paying,” Dawsey said.

Dawsey said the county was still able to make a budget that pays for everything it needs.

“But not so much that we have any surplus, we’re actually going to have a deficit,” Dawsey said.

The budget will also include 5% pay increases, more EMS coverage and an increase in debt funding.

The good news for residents is the tax rate will not be raised keeping it at .0351 per $100 dollar evaluation.

Dawsey said he expects the tax rate to remain the same for the next few years. He hopes that growth will bring in new tax dollars to balance the budget in the future.

