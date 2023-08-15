Texoma Local
Gunter Fire Department trains with alligators

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - On Monday evening, Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue got the opportunity to train with alligators and crocodiles.

The department shared on Facebook that they toured Crocodile Creek in Gunter as part of their district familiarization efforts.

Their goal was to learn more about the layout of the operation and the hazards presented.

While there, the group was taken on a tour of Crocodile Creek, where, in addition to learning about what they came for, they also learned all about the alligators and crocodiles at the farm.

