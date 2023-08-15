Gunter Fire Department trains with alligators

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - On Monday evening, Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue got the opportunity to train with alligators and crocodiles.

The department shared on Facebook that they toured Crocodile Creek in Gunter as part of their district familiarization efforts.

Their goal was to learn more about the layout of the operation and the hazards presented.

While there, the group was taken on a tour of Crocodile Creek, where, in addition to learning about what they came for, they also learned all about the alligators and crocodiles at the farm.

Gunter FD had a completely different type of training this evening. As part of our district familiarization, we went to... Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Monday, August 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.