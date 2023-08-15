Johnston County jail escapee captured

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County inmate is back in jail after escaping Monday night.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the inmate, a jail trustee who he did not identify by name, escaped right after 8 p.m. and he immediately activated an emergency recall of all Sheriff’s Deputies.

Dodd said law enforcement immediately searched the area where the escapee was last scene entering the Pennington Creek area off of 8th Street in Tishomingo.

A tight perimeter was set up along Pennington Creek area north of Main Street crossing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched, including K9′s and thermal drones.

Shortly before 10 p.m. law enforcement located the escapee in Pennington Creek, east of Elks Road and North of Brandi Dr.

The escapee was taken into custody and has been returned back to the Johnston County Jail.

An internal investigation is ongoing.

🚨Jail incident and escape🚨 Just after 8:00pm tonight we had a jail trustee run from the Johnston County Jail. I... Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 14, 2023

