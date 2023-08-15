Texoma Local
Johnston County jail escapee captured

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County inmate is back in jail after escaping Monday night.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the inmate, a jail trustee who he did not identify by name, escaped right after 8 p.m. and he immediately activated an emergency recall of all Sheriff’s Deputies.

Dodd said law enforcement immediately searched the area where the escapee was last scene entering the Pennington Creek area off of 8th Street in Tishomingo.

A tight perimeter was set up along Pennington Creek area north of Main Street crossing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched, including K9′s and thermal drones.

Shortly before 10 p.m. law enforcement located the escapee in Pennington Creek, east of Elks Road and North of Brandi Dr.

The escapee was taken into custody and has been returned back to the Johnston County Jail.

An internal investigation is ongoing.

