Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New allegations emerge about Howe city officials

News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - In one of her first official acts, on May 18th, Howe Mayor Karla Mcdonald requested city records.

“She requested copy of all the checks from the last two years, a breakdown of all the employees and their salaries, the contracts for the city administrator and the police chief,” Mcdonald’s Attorney, Micah Belden shared.

One of the checks was made payable to City Administrator Jeff Stanley.

According to Belden, one of the records the mayor found suspicious is a copy of a check from the city administrator written to himself for $2650.

There’s a corresponding invoice from J Stanley Consulting for meetings attended in 2021.

“There’s certain legal criteria before a city can engage a consultant that I haven’t found,” Belden said.

Two weeks later, on June 1st, Howe PD’s confidential report locator was discovered as being available online for anyone to see.

“That’s the document that shows where their police reports are located, who the suspect is and who the victim is,” Belden explained.

The mayor claims that within in a few hours of Stanley and Howe Police Seargent Keith Milks being notified of the data privacy concern, she was illegally detained by police and accused of leaking the report locator.

However, Belden said it was Howe PD who made the report locator public.

I reached out to Sgt. Milks’ Attorney, Randall Moore who said, Belden has not presented any evidence to back up his claim.

In a statement, he said, it’s obvious he is projecting to protect his client from the pending criminal investigation against her, knowing we can’t release details of such. He should run for office,” Moore shared.

I also reached out to Jeff Stanley, he has not called me back yet.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it was what Durant Animal Control thinks, small animals could be in danger.
Exotic creature may be on the loose in Durant
One man dead in possible drunk driving crash
An altercation outside of Juba Pizza Bar led to one person being stabbed.
Weekend stabbing at Bonham bar leaves one injured
Francisco Jacal was booked into the Grayson County Jail after he attempted to evade police in...
Collinsville Police make DWI arrest after pursuit
Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who has something wrapped around their head, going...
Deputies investigate Dollar General burglary in Bells

Latest News

News 12 shares details of alleged wrongdoing done by Howe city officials.
New allegations emerge about Howe city officials
Fannin County judge shares details about the courthouse's code violations.
Fannin Co. Courthouse faces code violations
A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong
Fannin County judge shares details about the courthouse's code violations.
Fannin Co. Courthouse faces code violations