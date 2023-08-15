New allegations emerge about Howe city officials

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - In one of her first official acts, on May 18th, Howe Mayor Karla Mcdonald requested city records.

“She requested copy of all the checks from the last two years, a breakdown of all the employees and their salaries, the contracts for the city administrator and the police chief,” Mcdonald’s Attorney, Micah Belden shared.

One of the checks was made payable to City Administrator Jeff Stanley.

According to Belden, one of the records the mayor found suspicious is a copy of a check from the city administrator written to himself for $2650.

There’s a corresponding invoice from J Stanley Consulting for meetings attended in 2021.

“There’s certain legal criteria before a city can engage a consultant that I haven’t found,” Belden said.

Two weeks later, on June 1st, Howe PD’s confidential report locator was discovered as being available online for anyone to see.

“That’s the document that shows where their police reports are located, who the suspect is and who the victim is,” Belden explained.

The mayor claims that within in a few hours of Stanley and Howe Police Seargent Keith Milks being notified of the data privacy concern, she was illegally detained by police and accused of leaking the report locator.

However, Belden said it was Howe PD who made the report locator public.

I reached out to Sgt. Milks’ Attorney, Randall Moore who said, Belden has not presented any evidence to back up his claim.

In a statement, he said, it’s obvious he is projecting to protect his client from the pending criminal investigation against her, knowing we can’t release details of such. He should run for office,” Moore shared.

I also reached out to Jeff Stanley, he has not called me back yet.

