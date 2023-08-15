Texoma Local
A Sherman apartment complex was without water for the weekend

Resident's water cut-off on Friday and it wasn't restored until Monday afternoon.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Resident’s water cut-off on Friday and it wasn’t restored until Monday afternoon.

Ridgeview apartments resident’s suspect a leak in the main water source or a pipe burst that caused the dry weekend.

Some residents say they received a text message from management that notified them of the water outage. They say that there were brief periods when the water was on, but only long enough for them to take a shower, then it was shut off again.

A few people said that they didn’t experience the water cut-off at all.

The property manager declined to answer any questions about the situation.

