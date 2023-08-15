Texoma Local
Sherman Bearcats Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are hard at work as they get ready for the high school football season.

Coming off a 4-6 campaign, the Bearcats have gone through some big changes. Bearcat alum Josh Aleman comes in as the new head coach. And he is already making a big impression on his young team.

Sherman lost a few key contributors from last season, but Aleman is preaching a physical style of play up front, while the skill position players get rolling. The Bearcats compete in a huge district. Nine teams. All from Frisco. But Aleman believes some hard work and a positive outlook will go a long way to get the Bearcats where they want to be.

